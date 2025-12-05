Southern Miss plays Miami (FL) on 4-game win streak

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-3) at Miami Hurricanes (7-2) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-3) at Miami Hurricanes (7-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes are 5-0 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 19.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Southern Miss ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 56.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 15.0 points.

Curt Lewis is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 6.5 points. Isaac Tavares is averaging 17.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.