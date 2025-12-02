South Carolina plays Virginia Tech after Strong’s 22-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces Virginia Tech after Elijah Strong scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 74-62 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-0 at home. South Carolina has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia Tech averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

South Carolina scores 80.7 points, 6.8 more per game than the 73.9 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech scores 12.6 more points per game (82.6) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Eli Ellis is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Amani Hansberry is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Neoklis Avdalas is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.