Siena and Canisius meet for conference showdown

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (8-2, 1-0 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Siena in MAAC action Sunday.

The Saints have gone 3-1 at home. Siena is seventh in the MAAC scoring 70.1 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Golden Griffins are 0-1 in conference play. Canisius has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Siena’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius’ 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Saints and Golden Griffins meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 13.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5%.

Kahlil Singleton averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

