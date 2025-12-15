Sam Houston visits Alabama after Collins’ 20-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts Sam…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts Sam Houston after Diana Collins scored 20 points in Alabama’s 62-51 win over the Jackson State Lady Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 9-0 in home games. Alabama averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game.

The Bearkats are 1-2 on the road. Sam Houston scores 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Alabama makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Sam Houston scores 14.1 more points per game (65.4) than Alabama gives up to opponents (51.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Essence Cody is shooting 61.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Crimson Tide. Karly Weathers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fanta Kone is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 9.7 points.

