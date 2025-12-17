Sam Houston faces Oregon State after Natt’s 22-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-3) at Oregon State Beavers (6-5) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -1.5;…

Sam Houston Bearkats (6-3) at Oregon State Beavers (6-5)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Oregon State after Kashie Natt scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 82-70 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Beavers have gone 6-1 at home. Oregon State is eighth in the WCC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Lake averaging 5.0.

The Bearkats have gone 1-3 away from home. Sam Houston is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oregon State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Sam Houston averages 14.8 more points per game (86.3) than Oregon State allows to opponents (71.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lake is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Natt is averaging 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bearkats. Isaiah Manning is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.