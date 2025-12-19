Sacred Heart hosts Thomas and Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (5-5) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-5) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Sacred Heart after Kareem Thomas scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 89-64 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Pioneers are 2-1 on their home court. Sacred Heart has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Big Green have gone 2-3 away from home. Dartmouth has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sacred Heart averages 77.6 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 73.6 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Sacred Heart allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashon Gittens is averaging 15.3 points and two steals for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 13.4 points.

