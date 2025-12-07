Sacred Heart faces Iona following Gittens’ 23-point game

Iona Gaels (6-3, 0-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-5, 1-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (6-3, 0-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Iona after Dashon Gittens scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 87-80 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Pioneers have gone 2-0 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks third in the MAAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Mekhi Conner averaging 5.0.

The Gaels are 0-1 in conference matchups. Iona scores 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Sacred Heart is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Iona allows to opponents. Iona’s 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (49.3%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gittens is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pioneers. Yann Farell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

CJ Anthony is averaging 16 points and 5.9 assists for the Gaels. Lamin Sabally is averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

