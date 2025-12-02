Sacramento State faces Baylor on 4-game road skid

Sacramento State Hornets (4-5) at Baylor Bears (5-1) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -29.5; over/under…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-5) at Baylor Bears (5-1)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -29.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will attempt to break its four-game road slide when the Hornets take on Baylor.

The Bears have gone 3-0 at home. Baylor is second in the Big 12 with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 3.3.

The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Baylor averages 86.8 points, 12.4 more per game than the 74.4 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is shooting 56.6% and averaging 22.7 points for the Bears. Obi Agbim is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jahni Summers is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.2 points. Prophet Johnson is averaging 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals.

