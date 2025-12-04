Robert Morris visits Green Bay after Ruedinger’s 30-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (6-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials…

Robert Morris Colonials (6-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-5)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Robert Morris after Preston Ruedinger scored 30 points in Green Bay’s 95-55 win against the Haskell Fighting Indians.

The Phoenix have gone 2-0 in home games. Green Bay has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonials have gone 1-3 away from home. Robert Morris has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Green Bay makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Robert Morris averages 76.0 points per game, 1.6 more than the 74.4 Green Bay gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Colonials match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ O’Hara is shooting 57.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. Ruedinger is averaging 10.2 points.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 13.1 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 12.4 points.

