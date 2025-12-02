Riley Fox’s 15 points lead Yale over SUNY-Maritime 117-53

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox had 15 points in Yale’s 117-53 win over SUNY-Maritime on Tuesday. Fox shot…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Riley Fox had 15 points in Yale’s 117-53 win over SUNY-Maritime on Tuesday.

Fox shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (8-1). Courtney Wallace scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Isaac Celiscar went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jake Devaney finished with 14 points and two steals for the Privateers. SUNY-Maritime also got 12 points from Sean Kivlan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.