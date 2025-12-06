Rider takes on Quinnipiac on 4-game slide

Rider Broncs (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-3, 1-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider…

Rider Broncs (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-3, 1-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider aims to end its four-game skid with a victory against Quinnipiac.

The Bobcats have gone 3-1 at home. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Amarri Monroe leads the Bobcats with 6.3 boards.

The Broncs are 0-1 in conference play. Rider gives up 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.4 points per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Rider allows. Rider’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Bobcats and Broncs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7%.

Aasim Burton is averaging 11.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

