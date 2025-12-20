Live Radio
Redmond, Thomas each score 20 as Northwestern State beats Southern University-New Orleans 108-55

The Associated Press

December 20, 2025, 5:00 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Justin Redmond and Micah Thomas each scored 20 points as Northwestern State beat Southern University-New Orleans 108-55 on Saturday.

Redmond shot 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Demons (3-8). Thomas added four steals. Izzy Miles shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Knights were led by Dorian Booker, who recorded 11 points and three blocks. Jaylon Hicks added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

