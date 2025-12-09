Purdue Fort Wayne plays Eastern Michigan following Hadnot’s 25-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Eastern Michigan after Corey Hadnot II scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-77 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons are 5-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 2-3 on the road. Eastern Michigan is third in the MAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohammad Habhab averaging 2.3.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 86.8 points, 16.8 more per game than the 70.0 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadnot is averaging 20 points and 2.5 steals for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Habhab is averaging 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 12.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

