Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Detroit Mercy following Hadnot’s 28-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-6, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Detroit Mercy after Corey Hadnot II scored 28 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 80-65 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Mastodons are 6-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks sixth in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 78.8 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Titans have gone 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 86.3 points, 7.2 more per game than the 79.1 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadnot is averaging 20.7 points and 2.5 steals for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Nadeau is averaging 12.5 points for the Titans. Ayden Carter is averaging 12.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

