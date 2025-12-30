Portland hosts Mahi and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (10-4, 1-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-7, 0-1 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Santa Clara Broncos (10-4, 1-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-7, 0-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -12.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Portland after Elijah Mahi scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 102-64 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots are 7-3 on their home court. Portland ranks fifth in the WCC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Williams averaging 3.9.

The Broncos are 1-0 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks eighth in the WCC with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 6.5.

Portland makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Santa Clara averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Broncos square off Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikah Ballew is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 11.8 points. Timo George is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Christian Hammond is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Broncos. Mahi is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

