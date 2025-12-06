Philon leads No. 12 Alabama against UTSA after 29-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Alabama hosts…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Alabama hosts UTSA after Labaron Philon scored 29 points in Alabama’s 90-84 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 2-1 in home games. Alabama is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 1-1 in road games. UTSA is the AAC leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Baboucarr Njie averaging 4.4.

Alabama averages 94.9 points, 27.0 more per game than the 67.9 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 74.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 82.3 Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philon is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 18.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5%.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 18.6 points for the Roadrunners. Austin Nunez is averaging 8.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

