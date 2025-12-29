Penn State hosts Lattimore and North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-10) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 1 p.m.…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-10) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -22.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Penn State after Gage Lattimore scored 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 74-72 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 6-1 at home. Penn State scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-8 in road games. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Khouri Carvey averaging 4.1.

Penn State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). North Carolina Central averages 72.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 74.9 Penn State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Filione V averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Kayden Mingo is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lattimore is averaging 19.2 points for the Eagles. Carvey is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

