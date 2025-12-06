Pascarelli and Colorado State host Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (8-0) at Colorado State Rams (6-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5;…

Colorado Buffaloes (8-0) at Colorado State Rams (6-2)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Colorado after Josh Pascarelli scored 28 points in Colorado State’s 83-68 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Rams have gone 3-1 in home games. Colorado State leads the MWC with 19.3 assists per game led by Jevin Muniz averaging 5.3.

The Buffaloes play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. Colorado ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 17.6 assists per game led by Barrington Hargress averaging 5.1.

Colorado State makes 52.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Colorado averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Colorado State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli is shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 14.4 points. Kyle Jorgensen is shooting 64.4% and averaging 14.9 points.

Isaiah Johnson is shooting 57.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Buffaloes. Sebastian Rancik is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

