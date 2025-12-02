Parker leads Austin Peay against Kent State

Austin Peay Governors (4-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-1) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay…

Austin Peay Governors (4-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-1)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Kent State after Collin Parker scored 30 points in Austin Peay’s 77-59 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-1 in home games. Kent State leads the MAC with 19.0 fast break points.

The Governors have gone 2-3 away from home. Austin Peay averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Kent State averages 97.3 points, 31.9 more per game than the 65.4 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delrecco Gillespie is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Parker is averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

