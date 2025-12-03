Overton and Hall lead the way for No. 20 Auburn in 83-73 win over NC State in ACC/SEC Challenge

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Overton scored a career-high 29 points, Keyshawn Hall added 28 and No. 20 Auburn handled…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Overton scored a career-high 29 points, Keyshawn Hall added 28 and No. 20 Auburn handled North Carolina State 83-73 in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (7-2) won their 65th consecutive home game against nonconference opponents, the longest streak in the nation.

Overton also pulled down nine rebounds. He hit 8 of 13 shots, 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and sank all seven free throws. Hall finished with 10 boards and topped 20 points for the sixth time this season.

N.C. State (5-3) responded to an early 12-point deficit with a 13-0 run to retake the lead. But it was short-lived. Auburn controlled the game the rest of the way.

The Tigers were plagued by turnovers, though, with 13 of their 20 coming in the first half. The Wolfpack turned those mistakes into 22 points.

A 10-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Hall, gave Auburn a 66-54 lead and some breathing room midway through the second half.

The Tigers shot 59% from the field and 55% from 3-point distance.

Quadir Copeland led N.C. State with 22 points. Tre Holloman added 16 and Darrion Williams had 11.

One of the loudest roars of the night came when Auburn’s new football coach, Alex Golesh, was introduced. Golesh was hired from South Florida on Sunday after a four-week search that followed the dismissal of Hugh Freeze.

Up next

N.C. State hosts UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Auburn plays at No. 2 Arizona on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.