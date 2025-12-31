Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State following Oglesby’s 25-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (11-2) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-6) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral…

North Dakota State Bison (11-2) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-6)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State after Jalei Oglesby scored 25 points in Oral Roberts’ 86-51 win over the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. Oral Roberts is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 4-0 on the road. North Dakota State leads the Summit scoring 79.4 points per game while shooting 48.0%.

Oral Roberts makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). North Dakota State averages 79.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the 76.5 Oral Roberts gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Bison square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oglesby is averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Anna Trusty is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Koenen is averaging 18.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

