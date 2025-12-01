Ole Miss hosts Reneau and Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (6-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Ole…

Miami Hurricanes (6-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (5-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Ole Miss after Malik Reneau scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 78-65 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Rebels are 5-0 in home games. Ole Miss averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Hurricanes play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Miami (FL) scores 86.6 points and has outscored opponents by 21.2 points per game.

Ole Miss scores 79.1 points, 13.7 more per game than the 65.4 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilias Kamardine is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rebels. AJ Storr is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.8%.

Reneau is shooting 56.1% and averaging 20.8 points for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 15.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

