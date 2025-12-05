No. 8 Houston takes on Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (5-3) vs. Houston Cougars (7-1) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Houston faces Florida…

Florida State Seminoles (5-3) vs. Houston Cougars (7-1)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Houston faces Florida State at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Cougars are 7-1 in non-conference play. Houston ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Tugler averaging 2.6.

The Seminoles are 5-3 in non-conference play. Florida State scores 86.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Houston averages 74.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 78.0 Florida State gives up. Florida State has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Robert McCray is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.