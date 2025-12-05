No. 7 Michigan State hosts Boozer and No. 4 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (9-0) at Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Duke Blue Devils (9-0) at Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke visits No. 7 Michigan State after Cameron Boozer scored 29 points in Duke’s 67-66 win against the Florida Gators.

The Spartans have gone 5-0 at home. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 19.3 assists per game led by Jeremy Fears Jr. averaging 9.3.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 on the road. Duke is second in the ACC with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Boozer averaging 6.3.

Michigan State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 28.7 more points per game (89.1) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (60.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.3 points and 9.9 rebounds. Fears is shooting 48.3% and averaging 12.3 points.

Isaiah Evans averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Boozer is averaging 23.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

