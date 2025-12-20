No. 3 Duke Blue Devils square off against the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-3) vs. Duke Blue Devils (11-0) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-3) vs. Duke Blue Devils (11-0)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke plays No. 19 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Blue Devils are 11-0 in non-conference play. Duke is sixth in college basketball with 40.5 rebounds led by Cameron Boozer averaging 10.2.

The Red Raiders are 8-3 in non-conference play. Texas Tech scores 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Duke averages 87.7 points, 13.8 more per game than the 73.9 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 34.6% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is shooting 56.3% and averaging 23.3 points for the Blue Devils. Patrick Ngongba II is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

JT Toppin is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 17.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 89.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

