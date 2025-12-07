No. 19 Texas Tech squares off against LSU

LSU Tigers (8-0) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

LSU Tigers (8-0) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and No. 19 Texas Tech square off in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Raiders have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. JT Toppin paces the Red Raiders with 11.0 boards.

The Tigers are 8-0 in non-conference play. LSU is third in college basketball with 30.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 6.8.

Texas Tech makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). LSU averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is shooting 54.1% and averaging 22.1 points for the Red Raiders. Donovan Atwell is averaging 12.4 points.

Michael Nwoko is averaging 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.