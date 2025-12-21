No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kennesaw State Owls play in Huntsville, Alabama

Kennesaw State Owls (8-3, 0-1 CUSA) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3) Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-3, 0-1 CUSA) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -21.5; over/under is 180

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and No. 16 Alabama square off in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have an 8-3 record in non-conference games. Alabama scores 94.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Owls are 8-2 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama averages 94.1 points, 19.5 more per game than the 74.6 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Braedan Lue is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 94.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 93.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

