No. 13 Nebraska plays New Hampshire, aims for 12th straight home win

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-8) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Nebraska will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the Cornhuskers face New Hampshire.

The Cornhuskers are 8-0 in home games. Nebraska averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-7 on the road. New Hampshire is the America East leader with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Belal El Shakery averaging 7.9.

Nebraska averages 83.3 points, 11.1 more per game than the 72.2 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is averaging 17 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jack Graham is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. El Shakery is averaging 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.