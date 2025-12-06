No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points and Iowa State sank 11 3-pointers to propel No. 10…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points and Iowa State sank 11 3-pointers to propel No. 10 Iowa State to a dominant 81-58 win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday.

Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and Joshua Jefferson all hit three 3-pointers. Toure scored 13, Blake Buchanan 12, and Jefferson 11 for the Cyclones (9-0). Iowa State shot 59% in the second half.

“We played our absolute best,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “When you play an elite competitor and tremendous program and have the respect we have for the program, you know it’s going to take your best and we were fortunate enough to do that. We made enough shots and made enough plays.”

Leading 35-31 at halftime, the Cyclones used an 11-0 run to take a 48-33 lead with 17:17 left. Tamin Lipsey, Momcilovic and Toure sank three consecutive 3-pointers to finish the spurt.

NO. 3 MICHIGAN 101, RUTGERS 60

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Morez Johnson Jr. scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Michigan won its fifth consecutive game by 25 or more points, beating Rutgers.

The Wolverines scored more than 100 points for the third consecutive game, a feat last accomplished during their 1989 national championship season.

Yaxel Lendenborg had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines (8-0, 1-0) in their Big Ten opener. Trey McKenney added 13 points, and Elliot Cadeau had 11 points and nine assists.

Michigan shot 60% from the field while making its case for the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after No. 1 Purdue lost earlier in the day. The Maize Rage student section did its lobbying with several “No. 1” chants late in the game.

Freshmen Harun Zrno and Kaden Powers led Rutgers (5-5, 0-2) with 13 points apiece. Zrno, a 21-year-old from Bosnia and Herzegovina, made his first career start.

NO. 4 DUKE 66, MICHIGAN ST. 60

East Lansing, Mich. (AP) — Cameron Boozer scored 18 points, including 16 in the second half, and Caleb Foster added 12 points Saturday to help No. 4 Duke hold on for a victory over No. 7 Michigan State in a game that had the intensity of an NCAA Regional Final.

Boozer, who entered averaging nearly 27 points a game, also had 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-0). Duke’s start is its best open to a season since winning the first 11 games in 2017-18.

A combination of missed open shots and tight defense kept the game close. The teams traded the lead nine times and were tied four times in the second half.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 87, NO. 22 INDIANA 78

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Conwell had 21 points and Louisville turned a fast start into a victory over Indiana.

Conwell made a triumphant return to his hometown, where he starred at Pike High School. The senior point guard made three 3-pointers and went 10 for 11 at the free-throw line. The Xavier transfer is averaging a team-high 19.5 points per game.

Louisville (8-1) made three 3-pointers while scoring the first 16 points. Indiana (7-2) missed eight shots and committed four turnovers before scoring its first basket on a Sam Alexis dunk with 13:28 left in the first half.

IU’s Lamar Wilkerson hit a 3 to close the gap to 52-44 with 13:42 remaining in the game, but Conwell responded with a 3-pointer and sank three consecutive free throws.

Tucker DeVries led the Hoosiers with 26 points and four 3s. He hit 12 of 13 free throws. Nick Dorn added 15 points and Wilkerson had 12.

J’Vonne Hadley and Isaac McNeely each scored 15 for Louisville. Sananda Fru and Kobe Rodgers had 12 apiece.

NO. 8 HOUSTON 82, FLORID STATE 67

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 27 points, Kingston Flemings added 21 and Houston beat Florida State.

Flemings and Sharp each scored 13 points in the first half and were a combined 10 of 15 from the floor as the Cougars (8-1) held a 41-33 halftime lead.

Sharp finished 10 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. Kingston was 8 of 13 from the field, hitting 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

Chris Cenac Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which shot 49% and 11 of 29 on 3-pointers. The Cougars forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 18 points.

Rodney McCray V scored 16 points for Florida State (5-4). Chauncey Wiggins added 14 points and Lajae Jones had 12 points as the Seminoles dropped their third straight.

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 75, NO. 13 TENNESSEE 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tomislav Ivisic and Keaton Wagler each scored 16 points and Illinois beat Tennessee in the second part of the Music City Madness.

The Fighting Illini (7-2) came in rested after an eight-day break with this their last of four Top 15 opponents over a seven-game stretch. Illinois snapped a five-game skid on neutral courts against ranked opponents and also gave coach Brad Underwood his first win in three tries against Tennessee.

Illinois is averaging 90.4 points a game this season after leading the Big Ten in scoring last season. Leading scorer Kylan Boswell went to the bench in the opening minutes grabbing at his left shoulder. He returned and finished with 15 points.

David Mirkovic added 10 for the Fighting Illini.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie led Tennessee with 15 points. Freshman Nate Ament, who has been averaging 17.1 points a game, finished with nine.

NO. 23 ST. JOHN’S 63, MISSISSIPPI 58

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor had a career-high eight blocks along with 15 points and nine rebounds, anchoring a strong defensive performance that carried St. John’s past Mississippi at Madison Square Garden.

Ejiofor scored all but two of his points in the second half, and the Red Storm (5-3) held on after leading by 14 with eight minutes remaining. He blocked six shots in the first half to go with three steals.

St. John’s held Ole Miss to 36.4% shooting from the field, including 2 for 16 from 3-point distance (12.5%), and forced 20 turnovers. The Johnnies went 25 of 35 on free throws to 16 of 20 for the Rebels and had a 13-0 advantage in fast-break points, enabling them to win despite shooting 34% from the floor and finishing with more turnovers (20) than field goals (17).

Malik Dia had 18 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench for the Rebels (5-4), who have lost four straight games — all to power-conference opponents. Dia started all 44 of his previous games at Ole Miss.

WASHINGTON 84, NO. 24 SOUTHERN CAL 76

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannes Steinbach had 24 points and tied his career high with 16 rebounds, and Washington rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to beat Southern California, snapping an 11-game skid to the Trojans with its first win in Los Angeles since 2017.

Desmond Claude added 22 points and Wesley Yates III had 16 for the Huskies (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten).

Chad Baker-Mazara scored 21 points for the Trojans (8-1, 1-1). Jordan Marsh added 17 points.

The Trojans were without Rodney Rice, their second-leading scorer at 20.3 points per game who has a shoulder injury. Guard Amarion Dickerson is out for three to four months with a right hip injury.

NO. 25 ARKANSAS 82, FRESNO STATE 58

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 18 points to lead Arkansas to a win over Fresno State at Simmons Bank Arena.

Arkansas (7-2) followed up its victory over No. 6 Louisville with a second straight win.

The Razorbacks blew open the game with a 22-6 run to open the second half and led by as many as 32 points. They outscored Fresno State 26-11 in transition and went 11 for 30 (36.7%) from 3-point range compared to the Bulldogs’ 4 for 26 (15.4%).

Meleek Thomas and DJ Wagner each scored 12 points while Karter Knox contributed 11.

Jac Mani and Wilson Hacques each scored 12 points for Fresno State (6-4).

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.