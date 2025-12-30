New Hampshire visits No. 13 Nebraska on 7-game road slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-8) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-8) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -30.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire will look to stop its seven-game road skid when the Wildcats face No. 13 Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers are 8-0 on their home court. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-7 in road games. New Hampshire is second in the America East with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Belal El Shakery averaging 6.3.

Nebraska scores 83.3 points, 11.1 more per game than the 72.2 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 70.2 points per game, 3.0 more than the 67.2 Nebraska allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 9.4 points and four assists for the Cornhuskers. Rienk Mast is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Graham is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.1 points for the Wildcats. El Shakery is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

