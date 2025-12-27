New Hampshire hosts New Haven after DeChent’s 22-point game

New Haven Chargers (2-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

New Haven Chargers (2-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts New Haven after Eva DeChent scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 74-38 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East in team defense, allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Chargers are 0-3 on the road. New Haven gives up 60.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

New Hampshire makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than New Haven has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). New Haven averages 58.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 62.4 New Hampshire allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Elizabeth Lavoie is averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Aniya McDonald-Perry is averaging 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

