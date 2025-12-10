Myers leads Western Kentucky against Marshall after 27-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Marshall after Ryan Myers scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-79 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Thundering Herd are 3-1 in home games. Marshall is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Hilltoppers are 1-0 on the road. Western Kentucky is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marshall makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Western Kentucky averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Marshall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Fricks is shooting 54.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 12.9 points.

Teagan Moore is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Armelo Boone is averaging 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.