Morehead State plays Presbyterian, aims to end road skid

Morehead State Eagles (3-6) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-6) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State…

Morehead State Eagles (3-6) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-6)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State travels to Presbyterian looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Blue Hose have gone 3-1 at home. Presbyterian has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 4.0.

Presbyterian averages 66.8 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 82.8 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Presbyterian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

George Marshall averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Davion Cunningham is averaging 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.