Mookie Cook hits clutch free throws to lift San Francisco over Mississippi State 65-62

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Mookie Cook sank two free throws for the lead with eight seconds left and San Francisco defeated Mississippi State 65-62 on Sunday at the T Town Tipoff, the Bulldogs’ annual visit to Tupelo.

With the exception of two ties, USF led for the first 59-plus minutes. Mississippi State took its only lead — 62-61 — on a tip-in by Shawn Jones Jr. with 24 seconds remaining.

Cook drew a shooting foul with eight seconds left and made both free throws. Tyrone Riley IV then wrapped it up with a steal and dunk after a bad pass by Jones.

Riley scored 16 points and Ryan Beasley had 12 for the Dons (6-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Cook had nine points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Jayden Epps, who made five of MSU’s eight 3-pointers, scored 21 points and Ja’Borri McGhee scored 13 for the Bulldogs (4-5).

USF opened the game with a couple of 3-pointers and eventually led by 10 points before settling for a 30-22 halftime lead. The Dons went up by 12 early in the second half but Mississippi State battled back and eventually tied it at 56 with 4 minutes remaining.

Mississippi State is 6-1 in Tupelo.

This was the first matchup between the two programs.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs take on Utah in the Salt Lake Showcase on Saturday.

San Francisco: The Dons visit Saint Louis on Saturday.

