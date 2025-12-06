Mississippi State squares off against San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) Tupelo, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes…

San Francisco Dons (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on San Francisco in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Mississippi State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dons are 5-4 in non-conference play. San Francisco ranks sixth in the WCC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 1.6.

Mississippi State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). San Francisco averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Ryan Beasley is averaging 13.1 points for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds.

