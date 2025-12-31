Middleton and the Iona Gaels visit conference foe Quinnipiac

Iona Gaels (8-5, 1-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-4, 3-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackie…

Iona Gaels (8-5, 1-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-4, 3-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackie Grisdale and Quinnipiac host Isabellah Middleton and Iona in MAAC action Thursday.

The Bobcats are 2-3 in home games. Quinnipiac averages 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Gaels are 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona is second in the MAAC allowing 58.0 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Quinnipiac makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Iona has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Iona averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Gaels meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grisdale is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bobcats. Elia O’Donnell is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Middleton is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Gaels. Zoey Ward is averaging 14.0 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

