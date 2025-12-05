McClure and DePaul host UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-3) Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on UAPB after Kruz McClure scored 22 points in DePaul’s 96-63 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Blue Demons are 4-2 on their home court. DePaul is ninth in the Big East scoring 77.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Golden Lions are 1-8 in road games. UAPB ranks fifth in the SWAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Quion Williams averaging 4.1.

DePaul averages 77.8 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 94.1 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 68.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 70.9 DePaul allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Blue Demons. McClure is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Williams is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 14.4 points.

