Martynov just misses triple-double in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 86-38 win over Manor

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Cyril Martynov had 13 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Manor College 86-38 on Thursday night.

Joey Niesman added 16 points and Noah Melson 14 for the Knights (2-7).

Manny Roach led the Blue Jays with 12 points.

