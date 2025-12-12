Martinelli leads Northwestern against Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern…

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Jackson State after Nick Martinelli scored 32 points in Northwestern’s 86-82 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on their home court. Northwestern scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-7 on the road. Jackson State has a 0-7 record against opponents over .500.

Northwestern’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. K.J. Windham is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Daeshun Ruffin is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.

