Marist hosts Sacred Heart after Wood’s 21-point showing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (3-9, 0-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces Marist after Amelia Wood scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 61-59 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Red Foxes are 2-4 on their home court. Marist is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers have gone 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart gives up 64.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Marist averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 54.4 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 72.8 Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Pioneers face off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justine Henry is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Wood is averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 54.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.