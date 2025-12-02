Manhattan hosts Weiss and Columbia

Columbia Lions (4-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (0-7) Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Manhattan after…

Columbia Lions (4-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (0-7)

Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Manhattan after Riley Weiss scored 21 points in Columbia’s 80-63 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Jaspers have gone 0-2 in home games. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Agar Farres-Garcia averaging 7.0.

The Lions are 2-0 on the road. Columbia is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Manhattan averages 51.6 points per game, 21.9 fewer points than the 73.5 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Manhattan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brianna Davis is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Jaspers. Kristina Juric is averaging 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 53.7%.

Weiss averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Perri Page is averaging 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.