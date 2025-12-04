Manhattan hosts Fairfield after Sparks’ 22-point game

Fairfield Stags (5-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Manhattan after…

Fairfield Stags (5-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Manhattan after Braden Sparks scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 72-68 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Jaspers have gone 1-1 at home. Manhattan gives up 87.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Stags are 2-2 on the road. Fairfield has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Manhattan scores 83.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 77.6 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (48.2%).

The Jaspers and Stags square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrance Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Devin Dinkins is shooting 34.8% and averaging 15.3 points.

Sparks is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 16.1 points. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.