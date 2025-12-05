Maine visits Suder and Miami (OH)

Maine Black Bears (0-10) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-0) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays…

Maine Black Bears (0-10) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-0)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Maine after Peter Suder scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 82-71 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The RedHawks are 4-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Bears are 0-6 on the road. Maine is ninth in the America East with 18.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ace Flagg averaging 4.2.

Miami (OH) averages 93.5 points, 24.3 more per game than the 69.2 Maine allows. Maine averages 58.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 68.0 Miami (OH) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4%.

TJ Biel is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 blocks for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 8.4 points.

