LSU hosts Prairie View A&M after Joseph’s 26-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at LSU Tigers (10-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at LSU Tigers (10-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits LSU after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 101-64 win against the Paul Quinn Tigers.

The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. LSU is sixth in the SEC scoring 87.5 points while shooting 51.6% from the field.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cory Wells averaging 4.7.

LSU scores 87.5 points, 11.4 more per game than the 76.1 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M scores 13.8 more points per game (83.9) than LSU allows (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Mackinnon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Michael Nwoko is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Joseph is averaging 21.1 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 82.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.