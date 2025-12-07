Lipscomb hosts Pissis and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -9.5; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Lipscomb after Sami Pissis scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 80-53 win against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Bisons have gone 3-0 at home. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Grant Asman leads the Bisons with 6.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Alabama A&M has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lipscomb is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lipscomb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asman is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bisons. Mateo Esmeraldo is averaging 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7%.

Peyton Daniels averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.6 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

