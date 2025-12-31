Lewis’ 19 help Brown defeat Johnson & Wales (Providence) 105-47

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Landon Lewis’ 19 points helped Brown defeat Johnson & Wales 105-47 on Wednesday. Lewis also added…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Landon Lewis’ 19 points helped Brown defeat Johnson & Wales 105-47 on Wednesday.

Lewis also added four steals for the Bears (6-7). Charlie O’Sullivan scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. David Rochester had 13 points and shot 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Alvin Baez led the way for the Wildcats with 14 points and nine rebounds.

