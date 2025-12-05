Le Moyne Dolphins face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies on 5-game losing streak

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3, 0-1 A-10) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-6) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3, 0-1 A-10) at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-6)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne aims to break its five-game slide when the Dolphins take on Saint Bonaventure.

The Dolphins are 0-1 in home games. Le Moyne allows 78.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 26.7 points per game.

The Bonnies are 2-2 on the road. Saint Bonaventure is fourth in the A-10 with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Laycee Drake averaging 6.2.

Le Moyne averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Le Moyne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Dincher is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.6 points. Eli Clark is shooting 35.3% and averaging 10.6 points.

Drake is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.