Lamar hosts Prairie View A&M following Schultz’s 20-point showing

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-7) at Lamar Cardinals (4-4, 2-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-7) at Lamar Cardinals (4-4, 2-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Lamar after Crystal Schultz scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 86-40 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Cardinals are 4-0 on their home court. Lamar averages 62.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Lady Panthers are 0-7 on the road. Prairie View A&M has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Lamar’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaila Forman is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

CJ Wilson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Lady Panthers. Schultz is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.