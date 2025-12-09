Kennedy leads Merrimack against Princeton after 20-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Princeton Tigers (3-9) Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays…

Merrimack Warriors (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Princeton Tigers (3-9)

Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Princeton after Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 74-63 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Princeton is sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Malik Abdullahi leads the Tigers with 5.6 boards.

The Warriors have gone 1-4 away from home. Merrimack is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Princeton is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 65.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 74.2 Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdullahi is averaging 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Jackson Hicke is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ernest Shelton is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Kennedy is averaging 15.3 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 22.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

