Kansas suspends assistant basketball coach Joe Dooley after DUI arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended men’s basketball assistant coach Joe Dooley after he was arrested late Saturday on…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended men’s basketball assistant coach Joe Dooley after he was arrested late Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to stop at an accident, the school said in a statement Sunday.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Dooley “exercised poor judgement and will be suspended for three weeks, effectively immediately.”

“Joe is remorseful, apologetic and accepts the consequences of his actions,” Self added.

Dooley was hired by Self in 2003 and worked with him for a decade before serving as the head coach at Florida Gulf Coast and East Carolina. He returned to the Jayhawks in 2022, first as the director of student-athlete development and now an assistant coach.

No. 17 Kansas plays Davidson on Monday night before opening Big 12 play against UCF on Jan. 3 in Orlando, Florida.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.